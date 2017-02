CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hangs on as greenback surges after Trump, Fed comments

(Adds trader comment, details; updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar settles at C$1.3141, or 76.10 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across flatter yield curve By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, Feb 9 The Canadian dollar posted a narrow gain as its U.S. counterpart surged against other key currencies on Thursday after greenback-boosting comments from U.S. President Donald Trump and a Federal Reserve policymaker. The commodity-linked Canadian dollar was supported by