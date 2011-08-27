NEW YORK Aug 27 After completing additional
reviews ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irene, the New York
Stock Exchange repeated over the weekend that it expects to
conduct a normal trading session on Monday.
"Preparations are complete on our trading floor and in our
data centers," the NYSE said in a market status note Saturday
afternoon.
A spokesman for the all-electronic Nasdaq Stock Market also
said on Saturday that they expect to open on Monday.
With the powerful storm roaring up the U.S. East Coast,
setting off evacuations in New York City and across the Eastern
Seaboard, the NYSE Euronext NYX.N said several times that
they plan to open trading as usual next week. [ID:nSTORM]
Another NYSE status update will be posted Sunday
afternoon.
The NYSE and the broader U.S. marketplace are mostly
automated, quietly running out of powerful data centers in New
Jersey and across the country. Barring large-scale power
outages, electronic trading is expected to function normally
next week.
The New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), a few blocks from
the NYSE, has "contingency plans in place to ensure the proper
functioning of our markets," said parent CME Group Inc (CME.O)
on Friday.
Inside its downtown Manhattan building, Big Board staff on
Friday were prepping a backup power generator located well
above the Wall Street-level trading floor. Extra fuel is in the
basement and extra food is in the kitchen.
Utility Consolidated Edison Inc (ED.N) also said on
Saturday it does not plan a widespread shutdown of New York
City's power ahead of Hurricane Irene, although it may impose
precautionary power cuts early on Sunday in low-lying areas of
downtown Manhattan, where flooding threats are higher.
A spokesman for New York's largest utility said about 6,000
customers south of the Brooklyn Bridge were most likely to be
affected if the Category 1 hurricane brings a serious storm
surge.
The decision will be made between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m.
(0600-1400 GMT) on Sunday, the company said. [ID:nN1E77Q09P]
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)