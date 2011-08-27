* NYSE, Nasdaq expect normal session on Monday
* SEC to discuss Irene plans with exchanges on Sunday
* NYSE has back-up power in case of outages
NEW YORK, Aug 27 The New York Stock Exchange
and Nasdaq repeated on Saturday that, despite the arrival of
Hurricane Irene in New York, both expect to conduct a normal
trading session to start the week.
With the powerful storm roaring up the U.S. East Coast,
setting off evacuations in parts of New York City and across
the Eastern Seaboard, the NYSE Euronext NYX.N and Nasdaq have
said several times that they plan to open trading as usual on
Monday. [ID:nSTORM]
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and exchange
officials will discuss the storm's impact and plans for opening
trading at the start of the week in a conference call on Sunday
afternoon at 1 p.m., according to a source familiar with the
plan.
After completing additional reviews, the NYSE said Saturday
afternoon: "Preparations are complete on our trading floor and
in our data centers," in a market status note. The NYSE and
Nasdaq will both provide updates Sunday afternoon.
All-electronic Nasdaq Stock Market said in a note to
traders early Saturday evening: "NASDAQ OMX is actively
monitoring the progression of the hurricane and continues to be
in regular contact with other exchanges and regulatory
agencies."
The NYSE and the broader U.S. marketplace are mostly
automated, quietly running out of powerful data centers in New
Jersey and across the country. Barring large-scale power
outages, electronic trading is expected to function normally
next week.
The trade group representing the bond market, the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, also
repeated on Saturday that there are no changes to the trading
hours for the U.S. bond market on Monday "as of now."
The New York Mercantile Exchange, a few blocks from the
NYSE, has "contingency plans in place to ensure the proper
functioning of our markets," said parent CME Group Inc (CME.O)
on Friday.
Inside its downtown Manhattan building, Big Board staff on
Friday were prepping a backup power generator located well
above the Wall Street-level trading floor. Extra fuel is in the
basement and extra food is in the kitchen.
Utility Consolidated Edison Inc (ED.N) also said on
Saturday it does not plan a widespread shutdown of New York
City's power ahead of Hurricane Irene, although it may impose
precautionary power cuts early on Sunday in low-lying areas of
downtown Manhattan, where flooding threats are higher.
Any cut in power lasting through Monday will not impact
NYSE trading, spokesman Rich Adamonis said, since the exchange
has back-up power generating capabilities to run its trading
floor and business operations.
