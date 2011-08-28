NEW YORK Aug 28 A nuclear reactor at CENG's Calvert Cliff plant automatically shut down late Saturday after a transformer was hit by a large piece of aluminum siding dislodged during Hurricane Irene, a company spokesman said on Sunday.

CENG said the facility is safe, with no impact on employees at the plant or threat to the surrounding area.

The company declared an 'Unusual Event' -- the lowest of four emergency classifications by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

"The Unit 1 reactor at CENG's Calvert Cliffs, Maryland facility automatically went off-line," a CENG spokesman said.

"It appears as if due to heavy gusts of winds caused by Hurricane Irene, a large piece of aluminum siding dislodged from a building. The siding came in contact with our main transformer. The facility is safe." (Reporting by David Sheppard and Matthew Robinson; editing by Chris Wilson)