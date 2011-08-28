NEW YORK Aug 28 The New York Mercantile
Exchange (NYMEX) plans to open for trade on Monday, including
the open outcry pits at the commodity trading hub in lower
Manhattan, a spokesman for parent company CME Group (CME.O)
said on Sunday.
"At this time, CME Group plans to open all electronic, open
outcry and CME ClearPort markets per each product's regular
schedule," the spokesman said in an email to Reuters.
The NYMEX building sits by the Hudson River in New York
City's evacuation zone. Hurricane Irene was downgraded to a
tropical storm as it made landfall in New York on Sunday
morning.
New York power utility Consolidated Edison (ED.N) said on
Sunday it has not made a final decision on whether to cut power
to Lower Manhattan due to storm surges but flooding in the area
appeared less severe than some forecasters had expected.
[ID:nWEN7658]
(Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Bill Trott)