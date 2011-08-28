NEW YORK Aug 28 New Jersey Transit said it will restart on Monday with "extremely limited" rail service and buses will run on a modified schedule, after the system was shut ahead of Hurricane Irene.

The rail lines that will not reopen include the Coast Line, due to flooding and fallen trees, and the Gladstone Branch, because of equipment stranded in Hoboken, the agency said in a statement on Sunday.

Also, there will be no service to the Meadowlands Sports Complex on Monday night, when the Giants and Jets football teams are expected to play. The Coach USA bus line will run extra service from the Port Authority midtown Manhattan Bus Terminal.

For more details, please see njtransit.com. (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by James Dalgleish)