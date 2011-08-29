NEW YORK Aug 28 New Jersey Transit reversed course on Sunday, saying that rail service will remain suspended due to the damage inflicted by Hurricane Irene, instead of reopening on Monday with "extremely limited" service.

"We only cancel service when we absolutely have to -- and Irene has forced us to do so on most of our rail lines," the director of the transit system said in a statement.

"Our crews will work around the clock to clear trees, restore power and repair flood damage," the director said, pledging to get the trains running as soon as possible. (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Paul Simao)