Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Sept 17 Industrial and medical conglomerate Danaher Corp said it will buy diagnostics company IRIS International Inc for $355 million.
Danaher will pay $19.50 in cash for each IRIS share, representing a premium of about 45 percent to the stock's Friday's close.
The deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter of this year, Danaher said.
Danaher shares closed $54.76 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.