* Murder was first of its kind in almost two decades
* Irish nationalists want N.Ireland to unite with Ireland
By Ian Graham
BELFAST, Nov 2 An Irish nationalist acquitted
earlier this year of the murder of two British soldiers in
Northern Ireland was arrested on Friday in connection with the
fatal shooting of a prison officer the previous day, a security
source said.
The murder of David Black, 52, was the first killing of a
Northern Irish prison officer in almost 20 years and the fifth
fatal attack on a member of the security establishment since the
1998 Good Friday peace deal, which largely ended three decades
of sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland.
Black, a father of two, was shot while driving his car in
County Armagh. He worked at the top security Maghaberry Jail
where militant nationalists have been protesting against their
living conditions.
Two men have now been arrested over his shooting, the
security source said.
Colin Duffy, 44, was picked up at his home in an early
morning swoop in Lurgan, County Armagh, the source said, while a
second 31-year-old man had been detained in Lurgan, where there
is a strong pocket of militant nationalists.
Life-long Irish nationalist Duffy was acquitted in January
of the murder of two British soldiers shot dead outside
Massereene army barracks in Antrim by the Real IRA in 2009.
His co-accused Brian Shivers was jailed for life but Duffy
successfully argued that police had planted his DNA, which was
found in the car used by the killers. Duffy had been acquitted
of murdering members of the security forces twice before.
Irish nationalists want the British army to leave N.Ireland
and for the province to unite with the Republic of Ireland.
Black, who was approaching retirement, was killed in a hail
of bullets after a car pulled alongside him as he drove to work.
The vehicle, found later, was registered across the border
in Dublin, Ireland. Prime Minister Enda Kenny has pledged the
Irish authorities will do all they can to help in his murder
investigation.
Kenny met Northern Ireland First and Deputy First Ministers,
Democratic Unionist Peter Robinson and Sinn Fein's Martin
McGuinness, for a North-South Ministerial Council in Armagh on
Friday at which the murder dominated proceedings.