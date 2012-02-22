* Parts of electricity and gas companies likely to be sold
* Minister Howlin to make announcement on Wednesday
DUBLIN Feb 22 The Irish government will
unveil a final list of assets on Wednesday to be hived off to
pay down debt, according to media reports.
State assets worth between 2-3 billion euros will go on the
block, including the retail division of gas supply company Bord
Gais, according to a report in the Irish Independent.
The sale of the state's most valuable asset, the Irish
Electricity Supply Board (ESB), is off the table according to
the Independent, after the Cabinet approved the plans on Tuesday
evening. But state broadcaster RTE said the government has
agreed to sell off the power generation sections of ESB and Bord
Gais, while the strategically-important networks will be
retained.
The government has said previously it is looking to raise 2
billion euros ($2.6 billion) to plug its deficit, but has
indicated it may exceed that after winning approval to use some
of the proceeds to invest in the economy as well as pay down
debt.
The International Monetary Fund, one of Ireland's three
international lenders, urged it to increase the figure to 5
billion euros last year.
A review commissioned by Ireland's previous government said
stakes in Aer Lingus and parts of energy utilities ESB
and Bord Gais should be sold, when published last year.
It recommended that parts of former monopoly energy
provider ESB, including its energy supply business, electricity
distribution business, generation assets and overseas interests
should be sold as a single entity.
The review said it would not, however, recommend that the
core transmission assets in ESB or Bord Gais be sold off.
Public Expenditure Minister Brendan Howlin will give details
of the assets, and how much is expected to be raised from the
sales later on Wednesday.
A government spokesperson was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner. Editing by Jane Merriman)