By Lorraine Turner and Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Feb 22 The Irish government raised
its target for the sale of state assets to 3 billion euros ($4
billion) on Wednesday, unveiling a final list of utilities set
to go on the block headed by the energy business of its Bord
Gais utility.
The government had previously said it was looking to raise 2
billion euros but had indicated it may exceed that after winning
approval from its EU/IMF creditors to use some of the proceeds
to invest in the economy as well as pay down debt.
It said on Wednesday that it will meet most of its new
target by selling part of Bord Gais, while the previously
announced sale of a minority stake in the state's most valuable
asset, the Irish Electricity Supply Board (ESB), is off the
table.
Doubts remain over when the government might sell its stake
in Aer Lingus, with plans on hold pending more
favourable market conditions, and analysts cautioned that the
government's overall target may not be achievable.
"It sounds ambitious," said Eoin Reeves, senior lecturer in
privatisation at the University of Limerick, noting that a
state-sponsored report valued Bord Gais's regulatory asset base
at 3 billion euros and that, according to the Commission For
Energy Regulation, 90 percent of profits come from its networks.
"That would raise the question over whether Bord Gais can
really contribute that much to the 3 billion target. The big
news is that there is very little news in this."
Such a scenario could put the brakes on Dublin's plans to
reinvest some of the proceeds after it said that although it can
plough one third of the amount raised back into the economy, it
can only do so after 1 billion euros worth of assets are sold.
If it does hit its target the 2 billion euros set aside to
pay down debt will be only a small fraction of the 204 million
euros total which Dublin expects the national debt to amount to
by 2015, a quadrupling since 2007.
"TRAGEDY FOR THE LABOUR PARTY"
The government reiterated that it would not be pressured
into fire sales and that it did not have to complete the process
by the scheduled end of its EU/IMF programme next year.
"Anything we sell, we want not only a fair price but a good
price. We're not going to short-change the taxpayer in any of
this but at the same time we're not going to delay," Minister
for Public Expenditure Brendan Howlin told a news conference.
Howlin said the sale of the Bord Gais unit would not include
its gas transmission or distribution system, which will remain
in state ownership, adding that the government will sell some of
the ESB's non-strategic power generation capacity
He added that the sale of the stake in Aer Lingus did not
present the best value at today's share price of 0.95 euros,
though the government was "determined" to proceed.
The government is also considering selling the forestry
assets of Coillte, a smaller state company set up to manage the
the country's forests that has diversified into renewable energy
and telecommunications.
While the government has claimed the deal allowing it to
reinvest funds as a political victory, particularly after the
IMF originally called for 5 billion euros of sales, Howlin's
centre-left junior coalition partner Labour came under criticsm
from its trade union support base.
Labour, which came to power last year on a pledge to replace
"Frankfurt's way" with "Labour's way," has seen its support fall
a touch in recent opinion polls while its centre-right senior
partners Fine Gael have generally fared better.
"Today's announcement regarding the sale of some public
enterprises is a sad day for the Irish people and a tragedy for
the Labour Party," Jack O'Connor, General Secretary of Ireland's
largest trade union, SIPTU, said in a statement.
