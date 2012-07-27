(This story originally appeared on www.ifre.com, a
Thomson Reuters publication)
* Anglo Irish "exit consent" for subordinated holders deemed
unlawful
* Decision could unlock wave of claims against other similar
coercive tenders
* Spanish banking bailout may have to be adjusted
By Christopher Spink
LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - The legality of so-called "exit
consent" measures designed to coerce bondholders to take part in
distressed exchange offers has been thrown into doubt after an
English High Court judgement said that Anglo Irish Bank should
not have used such methods in a 2010 bond exchange.
The exit consent mechanism allows bondholders that consent
to an exchange to impose a coercive tender on non-consenting
investors and was used by Anglo Irish and other Irish banks on
their subordinated bondholders in 2010.
Greece's EUR206bn offer earlier this year to its private
sector bondholders incorporated similar techniques to ensure the
deal was possible.
Furthermore, Spain and the European Union are also
proposing, as part of a EUR100bn bailout package, to impose
losses on subordinated bondholders of certain Spanish banks to
boost their capital.
Such moves have now been thrown into doubt by this
judgement, as some such paper is governed by English law.
In November 2010, Anglo Irish obtained consent from 92% of
its EUR750m 2017 subordinated bondholder to take an 80% haircut
on their holdings. The outstanding 8% only received 1 cent for
every EUR1,000 par value of such paper they held.
Munich-based credit fund Assenagon Asset Management, which
had EUR17m of such bonds by par value, challenged Anglo Irish,
now part of nationalised Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, in a
London case last month.
This was the first time the legality of exit consents has
been tested by the English courts.
In his judgement, Mr Justice Briggs said he was aware that
the technique "has been put into significant use within the
context of bonds structured under English law, in particular in
connection with the affairs of banks and other lending
institutions requiring to be restructured as a result of the
2008 credit crunch".
As such, he was conscious "that a decision on this point of
principle may be of much wider consequence than merely the
amount at issue between the parties to this claim".
Nonetheless, he concluded that it was not lawful "for the
majority to lend its aid to the coercion of a minority by voting
for a resolution which expropriates the minority's rights under
their bonds for a nominal consideration".
He added: "The exit consent is, quite simply, a coercive
threat which the issuer invites the majority to levy against the
minority, nothing more or less."
APPEAL LIKELY
Steven Friel, a partner at Brown Rudnick said: "The
judgement has widespread significance. Many bondholders who
suffered losses from the use of exit consents by the Irish banks
may now seek compensation. The judgement may also have an effect
on the legality of exit consents in other jurisdictions,
including in respect of the recent Greek sovereign debt
exchange."
Freshfields is advising Irish Bank Resolution Corporation.
Hill Hofstetter is acting for Assenagon Asset Management.
An appeal was likely to be strongly considered by the IBRC,
said Friel, adding that it was a real possibility that the case
would go all the way to the Supreme Court.
The IBRC said that it "has been granted leave to appeal to
the Court of Appeal and is currently considering its options in
this regard with its legal advisers".
(Reporting by Christopher Spink, Editing by Matthew Davies)