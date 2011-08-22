BELFAST Aug 22 The British army defused a bomb
in a Santander bank branch in Northern Ireland on
Monday, the second time in three months the Spanish bank has
been targeted by suspected Irish nationalists opposed to a 1998
peace deal.
Two masked men carried the bomb into the bank branch in the
city of Newry, on the border with the Irish Republic, on Monday
morning, shouted a warning that the device would go off within
45 minutes and then escaped on foot, police said.
Terrified staff and customers fled the bank in the city
centre and police hastily sealed off the area and evacuated
nearby businesses.
"This was a viable device which was capable of causing
death, serious injury and substantial damage to the area," said
area commander, Chief Inspector Davy Beck.
Dissident pro-Irish paramilitaries have increased their
activities in the past few years, bombing businesses and target
police officers, in a bid to derail a power-sharing government
created as a result of a 1998 peace deal between groups that
want Northern Ireland to remain part of Britain and those that
want it to re-unite with the Irish Republic.
It was the second Santander Bank branch to be targeted in
recent months.
At the end of May masked men hurled a bomb in a holdall
through the doors of a crowded branch in the centre of
Londonderry and ran off. Staff and customers fled only minutes
before the device detonated wrecking the bank and damaging
surrounding property.
(Reporting by Ian Graham; editing by Carmel Crimmins)