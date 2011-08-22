BELFAST Aug 22 The British army defused a bomb in a Santander bank branch in Northern Ireland on Monday, the second time in three months the Spanish bank has been targeted by suspected Irish nationalists opposed to a 1998 peace deal.

Two masked men carried the bomb into the bank branch in the city of Newry, on the border with the Irish Republic, on Monday morning, shouted a warning that the device would go off within 45 minutes and then escaped on foot, police said.

Terrified staff and customers fled the bank in the city centre and police hastily sealed off the area and evacuated nearby businesses.

"This was a viable device which was capable of causing death, serious injury and substantial damage to the area," said area commander, Chief Inspector Davy Beck.

Dissident pro-Irish paramilitaries have increased their activities in the past few years, bombing businesses and target police officers, in a bid to derail a power-sharing government created as a result of a 1998 peace deal between groups that want Northern Ireland to remain part of Britain and those that want it to re-unite with the Irish Republic.

It was the second Santander Bank branch to be targeted in recent months.

At the end of May masked men hurled a bomb in a holdall through the doors of a crowded branch in the centre of Londonderry and ran off. Staff and customers fled only minutes before the device detonated wrecking the bank and damaging surrounding property. (Reporting by Ian Graham; editing by Carmel Crimmins)