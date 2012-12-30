BELFAST Dec 30 An attempt by militant
nationalists to kill a Northern Irish policeman was foiled when
a booby trap bomb was found under his car, police said on
Sunday.
The attack was the latest by splinter groups of Irish
republicans opposed to British rule of the province and a 1998
peace agreement that ended 30 years of sectarian conflict.
It came two months after the first murder of a prison
officer in almost 20 years and followed two weeks of rioting by
pro-British loyalists protesting against restrictions on the
flying of Britain's union flag from Belfast City Hall.
The bomb was discovered under the policeman's car near the
Northern Irish parliament in east Belfast. His home and those of
his neighbours were evacuated while army bomb disposal experts
defused the device.
"Obviously there are people out there who are still intent
on causing murder and mayhem. Attacks on police officers are
attacks on the entire community and cannot be allowed to
continue," Assistant Chief Constable George Hamilton said in a
statement.
"Our belief is that this attempted murder was carried out by
those opposed to peace from within dissident republicanism. They
don't care who they attack, they don't care who they kill."
More than 3,600 people were killed in Northern Ireland when
Catholic nationalists seeking union with Ireland fought British
security forces and mainly Protestant loyalists determined to
remain part of the United Kingdom.
Militant nationalists have stepped up attacks in recent
years. As well as last month's killing of the prison officer,
two soldiers and a policeman were shot dead in March 2009 and
another policeman was killed by a car bomb in April 2010.