BELFAST, Sept 21 Two bombs police suspect were planted by militant Irish nationalists in the Northern Irish city of Londonderry on Friday were part of a trap to kill officers, police said.

One of the homemade bombs was found in a bag left near the city's council offices, and the other was attached to a bicycle at the back of the building. Both were made safe by army bomb disposal officers.

Police said there was no doubt the bombers wanted to kill police or army officers, but could also have murdered civilians passing along what is a popular walkway.

"They would have been more than happy to kill innocent civilians," said Chief Inspector Jon Burrows, a police area commander in Belfast.

Splinter groups of Irish republicans, opposed to British rule of the province and the 1998 peace agreement that ended 30 years of sectarian war, have targeted police sporadically in mostly unsuccessful bomb attacks since. The groups draw most of their support from Northern Ireland's Catholic minority.