LONDON Dec 12 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday there had been "shocking" levels of state collusion in the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane in 1989.

Cameron was quoting from a new report of into the killing of Finucane, saying that while it did not find that there had been an "over-arching state conspiracy" over the murder, it was still "extremely difficult reading".

Finucane, whose clients included members of the anti-British Irish Republican Army (IRA) guerrilla group, was shot dead in front of his family by pro-British paramilitaries, and there have since been long-running allegations of state collusion in the murder, one of the most controversial in 30 years of sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland.

Speaking in parliament, Cameron said of the report: "It sets out the extent of collusion in areas such as identifying, targeting and murdering Mr Finucane, supplying a weapon and facilitating its later disappearance and deliberately obstructing subsequent investigations."

He repeated a British government apology to Finucane's relatives but said he would not order a full public inquiry, as the family have been demanding.