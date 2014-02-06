BELFAST Feb 6 Northern Irish emergency services were treating a large number of people attending a concert late on Thursday and believed they were suffering from the effects of drugs and alcohol.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said paramedics were dealing with 60 casualties at a concert by Dutch DJ Hardwell in the British province's capital Belfast. Five were taken to hospital and another 55 treated at the scene.

"We arrived on the scene and we've seen the numbers involved were about 60, so we declared a major incident because of the number of resources that we had to deploy," spokesman John McPoland told Sky News.

A number of worried parents gathered outside the over-16 dance event at the Odyssey Arena but the concert, attended by thousands of youngsters, continued. (Reporting by Ian Graham; Editing by Sam Cage)