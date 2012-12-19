* Justice minister among politicians sent bullets
* Loyalists plan third weekend protest in succession
* Unionist leaders meet, urge review of flags issue
By Ian Graham
BELFAST, Dec 19 Five Northern Irish politicians
received bullets through the post on Wednesday in a chilling
development of a protest against restrictions on the flying of
Britain's union flag from Belfast City Hall.
Pro-British loyalists have rioted and fought street battles
with police for much of the last two weeks after a decision by
mostly nationalist city councillors to end the century-old
tradition of flying the British flag from City Hall every day.
Among those targeted was David Ford, the Northern Ireland
Justice Minister and leader of the Alliance Party, whose support
of nationalists carried through the vote to only fly the flag on
17 specified days a year - such as the Queen's birthday.
"People are now taking action way beyond anything that may
have been expected to arise from a democratic decision of a
local council," said Ford, who has been critical of the response
of pro-British Unionist politicians to the violence.
"Every individual in political life needs to examine what
they are doing, the words that they are using and whether the
things that they are saying could be contributing to creating
this difficult atmosphere."
The other bullets were sent to politicians in the Alliance
Party and Sinn Fein at their parliamentary offices and were
intercepted by security staff.
More than 40 police officers have been injured in the
violence, which has eased off in recent days. Sixty people have
been arrested for rioting - 43 have so far been charged, the
youngest a boy of 11 who appeared in court on Monday.
The protests marred a visit by U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton who travelled to Belfast earlier this month to
lend her support to a 15-year-old peace process that helped
mostly end three decades of sectarian bloodshed.
At least 3,600 people were killed during Northern Ireland's
darkest period as Catholic nationalists seeking union with
Ireland fought British security forces and mainly Protestant
Loyalists determined to remain part of the United Kingdom.
Unionist party leaders met to discuss the tensions earlier
on Wednesday and Northern Ireland First Minister Peter Robinson
of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said he would ask other
leaders to initiate a formal review of the issue of flags.
However demonstrators were back on the streets on Wednesday
night and have said they will hold a third weekend rally outside
Belfast City Hall on Saturday. Last week's rally by about 500
people passed peacefully.
Sinn Fein Assembly member Gerry Kelly, who was sent one of
the bullets after receiving a death threat to his North Belfast
constituency office at the start of December, said the latest
threat was an attempt to intimidate elected representatives.
"This will not deflect Sinn Fein from our work of seeking
parity of esteem when it comes to reflecting people's Irishness
and Britishness," he said.
"Obviously protesters have been wound up prior to the
decision in Belfast and those that have kept up the tension need
to reflect on what they have created."