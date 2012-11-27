LONDON Nov 26 A man from Northern Ireland was
arrested in Britain on Monday in connection with the death of
Northern Ireland policeman Ronan Kerr, who was killed in April
last year when a bomb exploded under his car, the Police Service
of Northern Ireland said.
The 22-year-old man, from Omagh in County Tyrone, was
detained in Milton Keynes, England, as police widened their
investigation to northwest England. Police said they were
conducting searches in Northern Ireland and northwest England.
Kerr, 25, was the first policeman killed in the
British-controlled province for two years. A Catholic, Kerr was
a new recruit and a symbol of Northern Ireland's new police
service, which before the peace deal was predominantly made up
of Protestants and viewed with scepticism by many Catholics.
The arrest of the suspect, who was not named, was made by
the North West Counter Terrorism Unit at the request of PSNI
Serious Crime Branch detectives, according to the PSNI.
A prison officer, David Black, was shot and killed in his
car earlier this month, and a group of militant Irish
nationalists claimed responsibility.
International monitors confirmed in 2005 that the
Provisional Irish Republican Army had given up all its weapons,
but dissidents disenchanted with the peace process, which
largely ended three decades of violence in which over 3,600
people died, have increased violent activity in recent years.
Earlier this year, militant nationalist groups in Northern
Ireland united under the banner of the so-called New IRA.
.