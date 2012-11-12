BELFAST Nov 12 A group of militant Irish
nationalists said it shot dead a Northern Irish prison officer
as he drove to work earlier this month, and linked the attack to
a dispute over prison conditions.
Belfast-based newspaper The Irish News on Monday said it had
received a statement claiming responsibility for the shooting
from the IRA, a coalition of dissident groups formed earlier
this year.
The group says it is the successor of the much larger
Provisional IRA, which fought British forces in the 1970s and
1980s but disbanded after the 1998 Good Friday peace deal. The
provisional IRA sprang from the IRA, which took part in
Ireland's war of independence from Britain.
The Good Friday pact largely ended three decades of
sectarian conflict between Protestants loyal to British rule and
mostly Roman Catholic nationalists who want to unite with the
southern Irish republic, but dissident militants continue to
target the security forces.
The murder of David Black, who worked at the top security
Maghaberry Jail, was the first killing of a prison officer in
Northern Ireland in almost 20 years and the fifth fatal attack
on a member of the security establishment since 1998.
"An active service unit of the IRA executed prison guard
David Black," the IRA statement said.
"While the IRA never takes this type of action lightly, the
IRA has a responsibility to protect and defend Republican POWs."
The statement said the killing was a direct response to what
it said was the "degradation" of Republican prisoners at
Maghaberry, where militant nationalists have been protesting
against their living conditions and strip-searches.
Four men have been arrested by police in connection with the
murder, but all have been released without charge.