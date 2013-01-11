BELFAST Jan 11 Hundreds of pro-British youths
blocked roads across Belfast on Friday evening and set a
double-decker bus on fire in the latest protests against a
decision to remove the British flag from Belfast City Hall.
The vote late last year to end a century-old tradition of
flying the flag has sparked some of the most sustained street
violence in the British-controlled province since a 1998 peace
deal ended 30 years of tit-for-tat killings.
Loyalist politicians, who want to maintain a union with
Britain, have joined their Nationalist rivals, who want a united
Ireland, in condemning the violence.
But they have been unable to prevent groups of young men
draped in British flags from clashing with police on an almost
nightly basis.
Police said at least eight roads around the city had been
closed by protesters. Over 100 gathered at the Rathcoole estate
in north Belfast and set fire to a bus, a Reuters witness said.
Television footage showed dozens of protesters at two other
points in the city and at least 200 protesters gathered in the
nearby town of Glengormley.