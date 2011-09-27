BELFAST, Sept 27 Global pop star Rihanna was
thrown out of a corn field by an angry farmer in Northern
Ireland after he spotted her posing for cameras in a skimpy top.
The Grammy Award winning singer, whose hit singles include
"Rude Boy" and "S&M", was using the backdrop of the field near
the town of Bangor for a video shoot on Monday ahead of three
concerts in Belfast this week.
Crowds of local men and schoolgirls gathered at the side of
the field when the singer and her entourage rolled up and she
stripped down to a bandana bikini and torn blue jeans.
Irish newspapers reported that she briefly posed topless.
"The young lady in question was ceasing to be dressed in an
appropriate manner," farmer Alan Graham, a deeply religious
Protestant local council member, told Ireland's national
broadcaster RTE on Tuesday.
"I felt the thing was inappropriate and I requested that the
filming end at that stage."
Mr Graham admitted he had no idea who the 23-year-old singer
was when he got a call last week asking to use his field for a
pop video. After filming stopped, he spoke briefly to the star
who he said was understanding.
"She was most gracious and we shook hands and we parted on
good enough terms," he said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Paul Casciato)