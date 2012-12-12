* Pro-British Loyalists have rioted for seven days
* Unrest follows decision to remove British flag
By Ian Graham
Belfast, Dec 12 A man was charged on Wednesday
night with threatening to kill Northern Ireland's First Minister
Peter Robinson, as loyalist protests passed off peacefully for
the second day in a row following a recent wave of violence
across the province.
Loyalists have rioted for seven of the last 10 days, and
made an attack on police, since a decision by nationalist city
councillors earlier this month to remove the British flag from
Belfast City Hall, for the first time in a century.
The 34-year-old was charged with making threats to kill and
improper use of a public electronic communications network, a
spokeswoman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI)
said.
The threat was made indirectly by phone against Robinson,
who leads the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), to a
third-party, police said. He is expected to appear before a
court on Thursday.
Threats were also made on Tuesday against two other DUP
members - British member of parliament Jeffrey Donaldson a nd
Edwin Poots, a member of Northern Ireland's parliament - by
militant Irish nationalists.
Police have not disclosed whether the threats against
Robinson were made from a dissident or a loyalist source.
So far police have arrested 40 people in connection with the
most widespread pro-British street violence for years and 29
police officers have been injured.
A policewoman escaped injury when a loyalist mob attacked
her car on Monday and threw in a petrol bomb while she was still
in the vehicle.
Catholic nationalists share power with predominantly
Protestant Unionists in the British-controlled province under a
1998 peace deal that ended three decades of sectarian violence
that killed 3,600, with Unionists controlling the post of first
minister thanks to their majority.