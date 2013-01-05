* Flag protests reignite after Christmas respite
* More police injured, several more arrests made
BELFAST Jan 4 Northern Irish police came under
attack by pro-British loyalists on Friday as the province's
first minister branded rioters "a disgrace" and said they were
playing into the hands of rival militant nationalists.
Rioting began a month ago after a vote by mostly nationalist
pro-Irish councillors to end the century-old tradition of flying
the British flag from Belfast City Hall every day unleashed the
most sustained period of violence in the city for years.
On Friday, police said officers came under attack in the
east of the city by masked mobs hurling petrol bombs, rocks and
fireworks.
A number of officers were injured, several arrests were made
and police deployed water cannon to control a crowd t hat a t one
point swelled to 400 protesters.
First Minister Peter Robinson, leader of the pre-eminent
Protestant group, the Democratic Unionist Party, called the
decision to take down the flag "ill-considered and provocative"
but said the attacks must end.
"The violence visited on (police) is a disgrace, criminally
wrong and cannot be justified," said Robinson, whose party
shares power with deputy first minister and ex-Irish Republican
Army commander Martin McGuinness' Sinn Fein Party
"Those responsible are doing a grave disservice to the cause
they claim to espouse and are playing into the hands of those
dissident groups who would seek to exploit every opportunity to
further their terror aims."
More than 40 police officers were injured in the initial
wave of fighting, which stopped over Christmas, only to resume
on Thursday when a further 10 police officers were hurt as the
community divisions were exposed once more.
At least 3,600 people were killed during Northern Ireland's
darkest period as Catholic nationalists seeking union with
Ireland fought British security forces and mainly Protestant
loyalists determined to remain part of the United Kingdom.
Anti-British Catholic dissident groups, responsible for the
killing of three police officers and two soldiers since 2009,
have so far not reacted violently to the flag protests, limiting
the threat to Northern Ireland's 15-year-old peace.
Another demonstration calling for reinstating the Union Flag
will be held outside City Hall on Saturday while some loyalists
have pledged to hold a protest in Dublin the following Saturday.