BRIEF-Melcor REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
DUBLIN Feb 4 Figures due for release later on Monday will show Ireland's tax take was a little better than expected in January, the country's finance minister said ahead of the publication of exchequer data at 1630 GMT.
"The first month's exchequer figures ...will show taxes are coming in as expected on the budget and even a little bit better," Michael Noonan told the Newstalk radio station.
"I would expect that this would be the year that the economy turns."
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 800 won/share for common stock and 861.5 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
TOKYO, March 10 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in March were forecast to settle at 19,434.30, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.