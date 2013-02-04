DUBLIN Feb 4 Figures due for release later on Monday will show Ireland's tax take was a little better than expected in January, the country's finance minister said ahead of the publication of exchequer data at 1630 GMT.

"The first month's exchequer figures ...will show taxes are coming in as expected on the budget and even a little bit better," Michael Noonan told the Newstalk radio station.

"I would expect that this would be the year that the economy turns."