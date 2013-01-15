BELFAST Jan 15 A Northern Ireland court on
Tuesday quashed the conviction of the only man jailed over the
2009 murder of two British soldiers outside an army base in
Northern Ireland.
Brian Shivers was found guilty last year of being involved
in the killing of Patrick Azimkar, 21, and Mark Quinsey, 23,
outside the Massereene Barracks in Antrim as they collected a
pizza hours before they were due to fly to Afghanistan.
The judge at the time ruled Shivers had set fire to the
murderers' getaway car - and that was enough to show he had been
involved in the plot to kill the soldiers and was therefore
legally responsible for their murders.
He was given a life sentence.
But the Court of Appeal overturned that decision on Tuesday
saying Shivers' act was not enough to convict him of murder.
"The Court did not accept that a person who provides
assistance after a murder with full knowledge of what has
happened becomes guilty of murder," the court of appeal ruling
said.
Shivers, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, had denied
involvement. He will remain in custody until the Public
Prosecution Service decides whether to seek a retrial.
The shooting was one of the worst attacks in the
British-controlled province since a 1998 peace deal largely
ended 30 years of conflict between Catholic Irish nationalists
seeking union with Ireland and Protestant loyalists determined
to remain part of the United Kingdom.
The Real IRA, which broke from the Irish Republican Army
after the peace deal, has claimed responsibility for the
killings.
The appeals court quashed Shivers' conviction on two counts
of murder, six counts of attempted murder and one of possession
of two firearms and ammunition with intent to endanger life.