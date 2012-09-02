BELFAST, Sept 3 At least 13 police were injured
in clashes between Catholics and Protestants in Northern Ireland
on Sunday in a dispute over the rights of the two communities to
hold parades in the area.
Police fired water cannon after protesters from both sides
threw bottles and stones at officers trying to separate the
rival groups in north Belfast. At least three officers were
taken to hospital, a police spokeswoman said.
The disturbances followed a march by a Catholic Irish
nationalist band in an area where pro-British Protestant groups
were recently barred from marching.
Last weekend seven police officers were hurt in the same
area when a Protestant band marched past a Catholic church
playing music in defiance of a ban from the parades commission,
which regulates marches in the province.
Since a peace agreement was signed in 1998, paramilitary
violence between the province's Catholics and Protestants, which
had raged on and off for three decades, has largely ended, but
much of Belfast remains divided along sectarian lines.
Riots often erupt during the summer months when pro-British
Protestant groups hold traditional parades that are seen as
provocative by Catholic Irish nationalists, many of whom want to
be part of a united Ireland.