LONDON Feb 17 Ireland's government said on Friday the country's banks made progress with deleveraging in the first quarter, but warned conditions for lenders to make disposals would get tougher this year as as euro zone economic woes mean risk appetite wanes.

Bank of Ireland, Allied Irish Banks Plc (AIB) and Irish Life and Permanent have to cut their balance sheets by 70 billion euros ($92.14 billion) by 2013 to reduce dependence on emergency funding from the European Central Bank.

The Irish Department of Finance said Irish banks hit their targets for deleveraging in the 12 months to November 2011 in a presentation on Friday, shedding 32.1 billion euros of assets against a full-year target of 32.3 billion.

After successfully hiving off assets last year through a mixture of disposals, repayments and redemptions, this year is expected to prove more difficult due to a deepening sovereign debt crisis in Europe and as the region's lenders ramp up their own deleveraging plans.

The Department of Finance said further disposals may take longer given the number of assets coming onto the market and lack of risk appetite, with French banks expected to be the most active sellers, followed by the Benelux region and Portuguese institutions.

"Market liquidity conditions could limit (the) ability to execute transactions during 2012 until risk appetite returns," the department said.

Dublin has put some 64 billion euros into its banks following a disastrous property-lending binge and believes its latest recapitalisation drive, following fresh stress tests in March, drew a line under the country's banking crisis.

However, according to the department's figures, domestic banks are still reliant on their own central bank for 42 billion euros of emergency funding and on the European Central Bank for 67 billion due to tens of billions of euros in deposit outflows and their inability to raise money on the interbank markets.

Prices achieved for asset sales have so far come within targets, but if prices fall much further, the Central Bank may be forced to step in and slow down the process, the Irish financial regulator said at the end of last year.

The government said on Friday that further transactions continued to be negotiated and that they would be sealed in the first quarter of 2012.

The department also said that reliance on central bank funding was expected to remain high in the short term while eurozone risks continued to weigh on bank's ability to find alternative sources of funding. However, tentative signs of the wholesale markets reopening have emerged, it added.

Deposits held by the four Irish banks covered by a government guarantee have been growing steadily since September, Ireland's finance department said on Monday. In total, there were 3.6 billion euros of UK inflows in the fourth quarter and 1.4 billion non UK inflows.

Bank of Ireland, which has completed 8.6 billion euros in divestments in 2011, will announce its full-year results on Monday morning. ($1 = 0.7597 euros) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner, editing by Padraic Halpin and Helen Massy-Beresford)