DUBLIN Oct 16 Bids from at least four groups are expected to be tabled for Ireland's largest life insurer Irish Life by the end of this week, a source with direct knowledge of the process said on Sunday.

Bancassurer Irish Life & Permanent has put its life business, the jewel in its crown, up for sale after stress tests as part of an EU-IMF bailout revealed it had a capital hole of 4 billion euros.

The life business has an embedded value of around 1.6 billion euros.

The company's board and Ireland's Department of Finance will consider the bids.

Finance buyout firm J.C. Flowers in a partnership with private equity firm Apollo Global Management , Canada Life Ireland and U.S. insurer Unum were all interested in Irish Life, the source previously told Reuters.

U.S. insurer Delphi dropped out of the bidding, Bloomberg news agency reported earlier this month.

Ireland's Finance Minister Michael Noonan told Reuters earlier this month he hoped to have a deal for Irish Life concluded before the current parliamentary term ends in mid-December. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Sophie Walker)