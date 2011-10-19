DUBLIN Oct 19 U.S. insurer Unum has left the race to buy Ireland's largest life insurer Irish Life , the Irish Independent reported on Wednesday, without citing any sources.

Bancassurer Irish Life & Permanent has put its life business, the jewel in its crown, up for sale after stress tests as part of an EU-IMF bailout revealed it had a capital hole of 4 billion euros.

The life business has an embedded value of around 1.6 billion euros.

The news of Unum's withdrawal emerged on Tuesday when Irish Life & Permanent's advisers Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) received second-round bids, the Irish Independent reported.

The company's board and Ireland's Department of Finance, who will consider the bids, both declined to comment, the newspaper said. Unum did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from Reuters.

Finance buyout firm J.C. Flowers in a partnership with private equity firm Apollo Global Management and Canada Life Ireland were interested in Irish Life, a source previously told Reuters.

U.S. insurer Delphi dropped out of the bidding, Bloomberg news agency reported earlier this month. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)