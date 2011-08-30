DUBLIN Aug 30 Irish Life & Permanent's (IL&P)
banking arm is on track to turn a profit by 2014
according to a restructuring plan sent to the European
Commission, the Irish Independent reported on Tuesday, quoting
unnamed sources.
Effectively nationalised following a 2.7 billion euro ($3.9
billion) state capital injection last month, IL&P is selling its
cash-rich life insurance arm, with an embedded value of some 1.6
billion euros, to help fill a remaining capital shortfall.
When telling IL&P to raise 4 billion euros in March, Irish
Finance Minister Michael Noonan said that if its banking arm was
successful as a niche trader, it could stay that way or be taken
over.
The Irish Independent said the restructuring plan sent to
Brussels foresees Permanent TSB remaining as a standalone bank.
A spokesman for Irish Life confirmed that the group had
submitted a restructuring plan to the European Commission but
said he could not comment on the details of the plan.
Irish Life & Permanent reports results for the six months to
June 30 on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.688 Euros)
