DUBLIN Aug 30 Irish Life & Permanent's (IL&P) banking arm is on track to turn a profit by 2014 according to a restructuring plan sent to the European Commission, the Irish Independent reported on Tuesday, quoting unnamed sources.

Effectively nationalised following a 2.7 billion euro ($3.9 billion) state capital injection last month, IL&P is selling its cash-rich life insurance arm, with an embedded value of some 1.6 billion euros, to help fill a remaining capital shortfall.

When telling IL&P to raise 4 billion euros in March, Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said that if its banking arm was successful as a niche trader, it could stay that way or be taken over.

The Irish Independent said the restructuring plan sent to Brussels foresees Permanent TSB remaining as a standalone bank.

A spokesman for Irish Life confirmed that the group had submitted a restructuring plan to the European Commission but said he could not comment on the details of the plan.

Irish Life & Permanent reports results for the six months to June 30 on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.688 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)