* H1 pretax loss 349 million euros vs 34 million a year ago

* Impairment charge more than doubles to 333 million

* Expects provisions to rise after talks with regulator

* Sees Irish mortgage arrears continuing to rise

* Targeting sale of UK mortgage book in Q1 2012 (Recasts with more quotes, detail)

By Carmel Crimmins

DUBLIN, Aug 31 Bancassurer Irish Life & Permanent (IL&P) expects its impairment charge to rise significantly to reflect EU-IMF stress test assumptions and forecast on Wednesday that Irish mortgage arrears would keep rising until at least the middle of 2012.

Ireland's financial regulator wants the country's banks to reflect the tougher assumptions underpinning the stress tests, which revealed a capital hole of 24 billion euros in the sector, and IL&P's chief executive said it seemed inevitable impairment charges would rise across the board.

"The view of the regulator is they would like to try and develop some consistency between the various banks," Kevin Murphy told reporters, adding that he expected IL&P's provision charge to mirror the level outlined in the tests.

"Those discussions have just begun."

IL&P's total provision charge at the end of June covered 3.4 percent of its loan book. In the stress tests, the Irish central bank's base case was for 5.6 percent coverage and 9.1 percent in a stress scenario.

IL&P doubled its provision charge to 333 million euros in the first half due to rising mortgage arrears at its permanent tsb banking unit, helping to trigger a tenfold increase in pretax losses to 349 million euros.

IL&P said the 333 million euros represented just over half of the base-case impairments set out in the EU-IMF stress tests.

IL&P, one of Ireland's biggest mortgage providers, said domestic mortgage arrears of more than 90 days rose to 8.8 percent of its portfolio from 6.8 percent at the end of last year and it warned that there was worse to come as the Irish economy struggles to recover from one of the industrialised world's worst recessions.

"It's difficult to see them peaking before the middle of next year, realistically at this stage," said Murphy, who admitted it was difficult to predict the peak after he wrongly forecast it would come towards the end of last year.

INSURANCE AND MORTGAGE SALES

Once lauded as the only Irish lender to avoid a state bailout due to its lack of exposure to commercial property developers, IL&P has been brought to its knees by its high proportion of costly tracker residential mortgages and its inability to access traditional wholesale funding.

The EU-IMF stress tests revealed a capital hole of 4 billion euros for IL&P, triggering its effective nationalisation and forcing the group to put its cash-rich life and pensions business, which has an embedded value of around 1.6 billion euros, up for sale.

"We are progressing discussions with a number of interested parties and we are encouraged by the process so far," said Murphy of the sale process.

The group said it had submitted a plan to the European Commission setting out plans for permanent tsb to achieve a net interest margin of more than 1 percent, normalised impairment provisions and a loan-to-deposit ratio of 122.5 percent by 2015.

Under the terms of the EU-IMF bailout, Irish banks have to sell or unwind some 70 billion euros in assets by the end of 2013, and Murphy said he hoped to complete the sale of IL&P's 6.8 billion pounds mortgage book in the first quarter of next year.

The Irish banks' develeraging programme is designed to reduce the sector's reliance on emergency funding from the European Central Bank, which amounted to 70 billion euros at the end of July.

IL&P's reliance on emergency funding rose to 14.7 billion euros from 13.8 billion at the end of the year. It had borrowed 2.1 billion from the Irish central bank in that period.

The group completed a deal to raise 1.4 billion pounds in unguaranteed funding secured against the bank's UK loan book in the first half.

Finance Director David McCarthy said the group hoped to raise another 1 billion pounds using the rest of the UK portfolio as security this year. (Editing by Erica Billingham and Helen Massy-Beresford)