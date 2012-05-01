DUBLIN May 1 Irish lender permanent tsb (PTSB)
is to cut its residential mortgage rates by half a
percentage point for 74,500 variable rate customers, moving its
rates closer to those of domestic rivals.
Ireland's banks, at the centre of the country's financial
crisis, have been reluctant to pass on European Central Bank
rate cuts in standard variable rate mortgages because of their
large losses on tracker mortgages, which track the ECB rate and
are expensive to fund.
But PTSB will cut the rate charged on its Standard Variable
Rate mortgages to 4.69 percent from 5.19 percent, it said in a
statement.
Larger rivals Allied Irish Banks and Bank of
Ireland both offer lower minimum standard variable
rates.
Once lauded as the only Irish lender to avoid a state
bailout due to its lack of exposure to commercial property
developers, IL&P was effectively nationalised last year due to
its high proportion of tracker mortgages and inability to access
traditional wholesale funding.
Its profitable life business is set to split from PTSB and
last week the government confirmed it would move bad assets from
its balance sheet to create a viable bank.
"We are setting out to create a more competitive bank that
has a viable future in this market and that treats its customer
fairly," newly appointed chief executive Jeremy Masding said.
"This move is an important statement of our intent."
