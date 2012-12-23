UK's May to speak to Peugeot CEO later on Wednesday - spokesman
LONDON, Feb 22 British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to the head of French carmaker PSA Group Carlos Tavares later on Wednesday, May's spokesman said.
DUBLIN Dec 23 Canada Life, a unit of Canadian life insurer Great-West Lifeco, is close to a deal for state-rescued insurer Irish Life, a source familiar with the negotiations said on Sunday.
"It's at an advanced stage," the source said, requesting anonymity because he is not authorised to speak about the talks.
A spokesman for Irish Life declined to comment.
Irish Life, formerly the life insurance arm of bailed out Irish Life & Permanent, was taken over by the state after a planned sale of the unit was suspended last year. A source at that time told Reuters that Canada Life was the lead candidate to buy the group.
The Sunday Times newspaper reported that a deal would be agreed in the first quarter of next year.
Executives at Irish Life said in September that the company would need a period of sustained calm in the euro zone before the sale process would resume.
Ireland's government, which had already poured 2.7 billion euros ($3.6 billion) into IL&P to recapitalise its banking division, forked out 1.3 billion euros for Irish Life after a real estate and credit bubble burst, undermining the country's banking system and eventually forcing the government to seek a bailout.
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Feb 22 French carmaker PSA Group aims to generate annual cost savings of between 1.5 billion and 2 billion euros ($1.6 billion-$2.1 billion) from its proposed acquisition of Opel from General Motors, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 Dow Chemical and DuPont are set to win EU antitrust approval for their $130 billion merger, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, one of three mega deals in the agrochemicals industry.