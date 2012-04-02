* Impairments more than treble to 1.4 bln euros
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, April 2 - Irish Life & Permanent's banking
arm reported a wider full-year loss due to soaring impairment
charges ahead of a split from the group's life division and a
government decision on whether it can remain as a standalone
lender.
Once lauded as the only Irish lender to avoid a state
bailout due to its lack of exposure to commercial property
developers, IL&P was effectively nationalised last year due to
its high proportion of costly tracker residential mortgages and
inability to access traditional wholesale funding.
Its loss after tax, including a gain of 1 billion euros
($1.33 billion) on imposing losses on junior bondholders, was
424 million euros compared with one of 321 million a year ago
after impairments more than trebled to 1.4 billion.
The bancassurer had flagged the higher impairments figure in
February, almost completely driven by its Irish residential and
buy-to-let mortgage loan book and triggered by a change in the
assumption of house prices falls from peak to trough to 55
percent from 43 percent.
The government completed the recapitalisation of the group
last week after it sought a court order directing IL&P to sell
its cash-rich life and pensions business to the state for 1.3
billion euros.
The government had hoped to help fill a 4 billion euro
capital hole by flogging the life business, whose operating
profit fell to 96 million euros from 212 million, but postponed
the sale due to difficult market conditions.
Dublin is poised to make a decision on the future of the
group's banking arm, permanent tsb, by the end of April and
finance minister Michael Noonan indicated in January that
winding it down was not on the cards, with its sale or merger
with a larger bank a more likely option.
The group's chairman insisted the bank had a future on a
standalone basis and could provide important competition to a
shrunk sector dominated by Bank of Ireland and Allied
Irish Banks.
"The significant recapitalisation of the group's banking
business will provide it with the foundation from which to build
a successful and profitable alternative to the (country's) two
main pillar banks," Alan Cook said in its annual report.
"ADVERSE, AT MINIMUM"
The government also wants to move loss-making mortgages that
track the ECB's interest rate off the balance sheets of some of
its banks and a possible warehousing of loans was among the
restructuring options IL&P has brought forward, a source close
to the process has told Reuters.
The bank's tracker book accounted for just over two thirds
of all Irish mortgages at the end of 2011 and remained under
pressure from rising mortgage arrears resulting from the
country's protracted property crash and high unemployment.
IL&P said its proportion of Irish owner-occupier loans in
arrears for more than 90 days rose to 12.1 percent, the highest
in the sector where the average stands at of 9.2 percent.
"It appears that IL&P's banking operations are well on track
to reach the adverse scenario, at a minimum," said Goodbody
Stockbrokers analyst Eamonn Hughes, referring to last year's
central bank stress tests that ordered the recapitalisation.
Deposits, which fell sharply across the sector in 2010 ahead
of Ireland agreeing to an EU/IMF bailout, rose a touch to 15.1
billion euros from 14.9 billion, as the acquisition of a 3.6
billion euro book from defunct Irish Nationwide Building Society
offset a 38 percent fall in corporate deposits.
Despite higher deposit and funding costs, the bank's net
interest margin, the profitability of its lending, rose by 10
basis points to 0.96 percent, reflecting the increases in
standard variable mortgage rates.
The bank's core tier one ratio, a key gauge of financial
strength, rose to 17.9 percent but its loan to deposit ratio
stood at an industry worst 227 percent, some way from the 122
percent it has to reach by the end of next year as part of a
sector-wide deleveraging process.
The bank's shares, which no longer trade on Ireland's main
stock exchange, were down 9 percent at 0.04 euros by 0755 GMT.
($1 = 0.7509 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)