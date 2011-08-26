DUBLIN Aug 26 The International Swaps and Derivatives Association said on Friday a restructuring credit event occurred at Irish Life & Permanent Group two days ago.

The bancassurer, effectively nationalised last month following a 2.7 billion euro ($3.9 billion) state capital injection, announced the results of a tender offer regarding some of its junior debt on Aug. 24.

A credit event is financial industry jargon for default on payment, breach of bond covenants or other event that casts doubt on an issuer's ability to service its debt.

The derivatives industry body has the final say on whether a credit event has occurred, a ruling that can trigger the payout of CDS -- a popular financial tool used to hedge risk and speculate on changes in the likelihood of default. ($1 = 0.697 euro) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Dan Lalor)