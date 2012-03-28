DUBLIN, March 28 The Irish government completed the recpitalisation and split of bancassurer Irish Life & Permanent on Wednesday after it sought a court order directing IL&P to sell its life business to the state for 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

Dublin announced plans last year to help fill a 4 billion euro capital hole by splitting the state-run group's banking arm from its cash-rich life and pensions business, but postponed the sale of the latter in November due to difficult market conditions.

"The court order has been granted to the minister which makes Irish Life & Permanent the subject to an order of the Irish High Court directing it to enter into a share purchase agreement for the sale of Irish Life, together with its subsidiaries, for 1.3 billion euro," a spokesman for IL&P said.

Dublin is poised to make a decision on the future of the group's banking arm by the end of April and finance minister Michael Noonan indicated in January that winding down permanent tsb was not on the cards, with its sale or merger with a larger bank a more likely option. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Erica Billingham)