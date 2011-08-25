DUBLIN Aug 25 The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) has been asked whether a restructuring credit event has occurred with respect to bancassurer Irish Life & Permanent , the second such request in as many months.

A credit event is financial industry jargon for default on payment, breach of bond covenants or other event that casts doubt on an issuer's ability to service its debt.

The ISDA ruled last month that Irish Life & Permanent had suffered a restructuring credit event meaning that an auction had to be held to settle Irish Life & Permanent's credit default swaps (CDS), that are used to insure against default. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Mike Nesbit)