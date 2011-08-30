DUBLIN Aug 30 Irish Life & Permanent's (IL&P) banking unit has agreed a deal to acquire the 650 million euros plus Irish deposit book of UK lender Northern Rock as it seeks to improve its stretched funding position and ensure a standalone future for the bank.

The bancassurer, which has been effectively nationalised in the face of a four billion euros capital hole, did not detail the cost of the acquisition on Tuesday.

The Northern Rock deal comes six months after IL&P's bank, permanent tsb, acquired some 3.6 billion euros in deposits from Irish Nationwide Building Society in a bid to lower its loan-to-deposit ratio, which is the highest in the industry.

"Having successfully acquired almost 4.25 billion euros in new deposits as a direct result of these two transactions we are clearly on the right path and I look forward to welcoming the 17,000 new customers to our network," permanent tsb's Chief Executive David Guinane said in a statement.

The bank has been a fierce competitor in Irish banks' search for new deposits, attracting 2.6 billion euros in deposits in the past 12 months ago after offering savers interest up front. It expects to increase its deposit book market share this year.

Once lauded as the only Irish bank to avoid a state bailout due to its lack of exposure to commercial property developers, permanent tsb has been brought to its knees by its high proportion of costly tracker residential mortgages and its inability to access wholesale funding markets.

Stress tests agreed as part of an EU-IMF bailout showed permanent tsb needed to raise 4 billion euros in capital, meaning that the bancassurer has been effectively nationalised and its cash-rich life insurance business Irish Life put up for sale.

Question marks surround the future of permanent tsb but the Irish Independent newspaper reported on Tuesday that the bank has told the European Commission that it is on track to turn a profit by 2014.

About 60 percent of permanent tsb's mortgage book tracks interest rates set by the European Central Bank (ECB), which have been at record lows during the financial crisis, draining the group's profits and making it reliant on emergency central bank funding.

At the end of April, IL&P was relying on the ECB for 30 percent of its funding and its loan-to-deposit ratio was 218 percent, compared to an industry average of around 180 percent. ($1 = 0.688 Euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)