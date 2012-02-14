* Delay as govt agrees plan with EU/IMF for Irish Life

* Govt says restructuring plan to be prepared by end-Feb

* Sale of 500 million-euro subprime mortgage book scrapped (Adds govt plan, source on IL&P analysis)

DUBLIN, Feb 14 Irish Life & Permanent has suspended the sale of its 6.8 billion-pound ($9 billion) UK loan book, a source close to the company said on Tuesday, as the government announced it would finalise a restructuring plan for the bancassurer this month.

IL&P, which has pledged to shed almost 16 billion euros in assets via disposal and run-off by the end of 2013 as part of Ireland's EU/IMF bailout, has also scrapped the sale of its 500 million-euro sub-prime mortgage book, the source said.

Dublin, which took over IL&P last year, plans to split its struggling banking arm, 'permanent tsb', from its life insurance arm but had to shelve the sale of the insurance business late last year after market turmoil put off prospective buyers.

Ireland's finance minister Michael Noonan said last month that a decision on permanent tsb's future would be made by the end of April, and the government said on Tuesday that a preliminary proposal for the "financial and operational restructuring" of IL&P would be prepared by the end of February.

Noonan indicated last month that winding down permanent tsb was not on the cards, with its sale or merger with a larger bank a more likely option.

The proposal will build on an analysis of restructuring options recently completed by the bank and benefit from third party reviews of that analysis, the government said in an updated version of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with its EU/IMF bailout lenders published on Tuesday.

IL&P looked at different solutions in its analysis including a possible warehousing of loans, a source close to the process told Reuters.

Loss-making tracker mortgages make up about 60 percent of permanent tsb's 26 billion euro ($33.6 billion) Irish mortgage book, and The Sunday Business Post reported last month that the bank was in advanced talks with officials about putting them in an off-balance sheet vehicle or the former Anglo Irish Bank.

A spokesman for Irish Life declined to comment on the planned sale of the UK and sub-prime mortgage loan books.

IL&P ultimately will have little choice but to eventually continue with extensive deleveraging due to a loan-to-deposit ratio of over 200 percent, said Eamonn Hughes, an analyst with Goodbody Stockbrokers. ($1 = 0.7566 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries and Padraic Halpin, Editing by Greg Mahlich and Will Waterman)