DUBLIN Aug 31 Bancassurer Irish Life & Permanent (IL&P) reported a wider first-half pretax loss due to a soaring impairment charge on Wednesday and said it had submitted a restructuring plan to the European Commission setting out its future plans.

Once lauded as the only Irish lender to avoid a state bailout due to its lack of exposure to commercial property developers, IL&P has been brought to its knees by its high proportion of costly tracker residential mortgages and its inability to access wholesale funding markets.

IL&P's pretax loss, excluding a gain of 763 million euros on imposing losses on junior bondholders, was 349 million euros compared with a loss of just 34 million euros a year ago after its impairment charge more than doubled to 333 million euros.

The group said it had submitted a plan to the European Commission setting out its plans for its banking unit, permanent tsb, to achieve a net interest margin of over 1 percent, normalised impairment provisions and a loan to deposit ratio of 122.5 percent by 2015.

