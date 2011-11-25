Nov 25 Irish Life & Permanent IPM.I has suspended the sales process for its insurance arm due to continuing market uncertainty, the bancassurer said on Friday.

"The current very challenging market conditions are not conducive to concluding a transaction of this size at this time and in that context the process has been suspended," the group said in a statement.

Canada Life, a unit of Canada's second-largest life insurer Great-West Lifeco (GWO.TO), had been the lead candidate to buy the business, which has an embedded value of around 1.6 billion euros, a source told Reuters last week. [ID:nL5E7MI3U7] (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins, editing by Bernard Orr)