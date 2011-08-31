DUBLIN Aug 31 Bancassurer Irish Life & Permanent said on Wednesday it and other banks in Ireland were in talks with the regulator about setting provision charges for the full-year.

"We are in discussions, as is all of the Irish banking system, with the regulator as to the methodologies and the assumptions that we will use in setting provision levels for the full-year. Those discussions have just begun," Finance Director David McCarthy told an analyst call.

The group declined to give an outlook for provision charges.

It said it expected its cost of funding in the second half to broadly match the level experienced in the first-half. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Greg Mahlich)