DUBLIN Dec 15 Bancassurer Irish Life &
Permanent is expecting more than 10 bidders to table first-round
offers for its 8 billion euros ($10.4 billion) British mortgage
book by the end of this week, the Irish Independent newspaper
reported on Thursday.
State-owned IL&P has to sell or run down some 15.7 billion
euros in assets by end-2013 under the terms of an EU-IMF bailout
and has previously said it expected to sell its British mortgage
book at a discount of around 25 percent.
The bancassurer, which will be split into its life insurance
and banking arm by March, is also selling 500 million euros of
Irish sub-prime mortgages. The Irish Independent said a handful
of parties had been invited to submit final bids for that book
within the next week.
A spokesman for IL&P would not comment on the report.
Irish banks, at the heart of the country's financial crisis,
have to sell or redeem loans worth 70 billion euros by the end
of 2013, nearly half via asset sales, to cut reliance on
emergency central bank funding.
Stress tests in March calculated Allied Irish Banks
, Bank of Ireland and IL&P would suffer losses
of 13.2 billion euros selling or redeeming non-core loans,
contributing to a capital bill of 24 billion, most of it
provided by the state.
Ireland's central bank has said the deleveraging process can
be slowed down to avoid fire-sale prices.
($1 = 0.7721 euro)
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Dan Lalor)