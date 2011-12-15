DUBLIN Dec 15 Bancassurer Irish Life & Permanent is expecting more than 10 bidders to table first-round offers for its 8 billion euros ($10.4 billion) British mortgage book by the end of this week, the Irish Independent newspaper reported on Thursday.

State-owned IL&P has to sell or run down some 15.7 billion euros in assets by end-2013 under the terms of an EU-IMF bailout and has previously said it expected to sell its British mortgage book at a discount of around 25 percent.

The bancassurer, which will be split into its life insurance and banking arm by March, is also selling 500 million euros of Irish sub-prime mortgages. The Irish Independent said a handful of parties had been invited to submit final bids for that book within the next week.

A spokesman for IL&P would not comment on the report.

Irish banks, at the heart of the country's financial crisis, have to sell or redeem loans worth 70 billion euros by the end of 2013, nearly half via asset sales, to cut reliance on emergency central bank funding.

Stress tests in March calculated Allied Irish Banks , Bank of Ireland and IL&P would suffer losses of 13.2 billion euros selling or redeeming non-core loans, contributing to a capital bill of 24 billion, most of it provided by the state.

Ireland's central bank has said the deleveraging process can be slowed down to avoid fire-sale prices. ($1 = 0.7721 euro) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Dan Lalor)