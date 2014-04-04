April 4 (Reuters) -

* Irish rdn prop reit - announcement of intention to float

* Irish residential properties reit plc- announces its intention to seek a primary listing for its ordinary shares on official list of irish stock exchange

* Irish residential properties- company is seeking to raise gross proceeds of approximately eur 200 million pursuant to a placing of its ordinary shares with certain institutional and qualified professional investors

* Irish residentl properties reit plc- capreit limited partnership will subscribe for up to 10% of placing through a trustee on behalf of an intermediary vehicle

* Irish residential properties reit plc- it is expected that admission will become effective and dealings in ordinary shares will commence on irish stock exchange at 8.00 am on 16 april 2014.