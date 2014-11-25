Nov 25 Irish Takeover Panel -

* Panel has ruled that Dragon must by Dec. 19 either announce an offer for Petroceltic or say it will not proceed with offer

* In event that Dragon announces it will not proceed with an offer for Petroceltic it will, except with consent of panel, be bound by restrictions contained in rule 2.8(c) of takeover rules for 12 months from date of such announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [PCI.L DGO.L] (Bangalore Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)