* Key Australian iron ore ports reopen
* Iron ore price ignores brief closures
(Recasts on reopening of ports)
SYDNEY Jan 20 Two of the world's biggest iron
ore export terminals, Port Hedland and Dampier in Australia,
reopened on Tuesday following brief shutdowns due to the threat
of a cyclone that never materialised, the Pilbara Ports
Authority said.
Port Hedland, used by BHP Billiton and
Fortescue Metals Group and accounting for about a fifth
of all seaborne-traded iron ore was closed for 10 hours.
Dampier, where Rio Tinto sends ore, was closed
for 17 hours, according to the authority.
Forecasters said earlier on Tuesday that the threat of a
tropical cyclone developing in the warm Indian Ocean waters off
Western Australia's Pilbara iron ore district had
eased.
A tropical low on Monday had shown signs of intensifying to
cyclone strength, leading the authority to close the ports and
order all ships to evacuate.
Analysts said the brief closures would do little to ease a
global supply glut driving down iron ore prices.
Iron ore stood at $67.80 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI, near a
5-1/2 year low of $65.60 reached in December.
Any drop in shipments from the ports would be reflected in
monthly export figures compiled by the authority and due in
early February.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)