SYDNEY/TOKYO Dec 10 Australia's Roy Hill mine
shipped its first iron ore cargo on Thursday, marking the start
up of the last of the mining-boom era mega projects in the
country.
The first shipment from the $10 billion project, jointly
owned by Hancock Prospecting, Japan's Marubeni, South
Korean steelmaker Posco and Taiwan's China Steel
Corp, came after a series of delays caused by safety
and commissioning issues.
Roy Hill, with capacity to produce and ship 55 million
tonnes of high grade iron ore annually, has secured long-term
purchase contracts from steel mills in Asia including those in
Japan for over 90 percent of the production, Marubeni said on
Thursday.
The development has been led by Gina Rinehart, one of the
world's wealthiest women, whose fortune comes from mining the
rust-red northwestern Australian outback.
A Hancock Prospecting executive said the impact of the Roy
Hill mine on an already oversupplied global iron ore market had
been overstated, amid this week's plunge in prices for the raw
material to record lows .IO62-CNI=SI.
The first cargo of iron ore from the newly-constructed mine,
majority-owned by Hancock was loaded this week for shipment to
a Posco steel mill in South Korea.
"The initial shipments, such as this one today from Roy
Hill, will only represent a small portion of its capacity of 55
million tonnes," executive director Ted Watroba said, adding
that more than half the output will be taken by the minority
investment partners, who are outside of China.
Iron ore futures in China dropped to their weakest on record
on Thursday amid expectations falling steel consumption in the
world's biggest consumer could shut more producers, cutting
demand for the raw material.
(Reporting by James Regan in Sydney and Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo;
Editing by Joseph Radford)