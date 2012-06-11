YOMBOELI, Guinea, June 11 Guinea has launched
operations at its first iron mine, a joint venture between
Africa-focused miner Bellzone, the China International
Fund (CIF) and the government of Guinea, with estimated reserves
of 40 million tonnes of ore.
The West African nation is the world's biggest shipper of
bauxite, the feedstock ore for aluminium, accounting for around
one-third of international supplies, but there is growing
interest in its iron reserves.
"Total investment in the project is over $300 million
...Production volume will be 4 million metric tonnes per year
and will subsequently grow to 10 million tonnes," CIF's Guinea
manager, Jack Cheung, said at a launch ceremony on Sunday.
Exploration operations are still under way on the concession
to determine the existence of further reserves.
The government of Guinea holds a 15 percent stake in the
venture as part of a resource-for-infrastructure deal signed in
2010 with CIF.
The remaining 85 percent of the venture is shared in a 50-50
deal between Bellzone and CIF.
Iron ore from the mine will be exported via a new port in
the town of Forecariah built by the joint venture company,
Guinea Development Corporation, with the first shipment to be
loaded by June 30, a mines ministry official said.
Guinea relies on minerals for more than 70 percent of its
exports. Aside from bauxite, it also produces gold. But iron ore
is its major growth industry.
Joint ventures by Rio Tinto and Chinalco,
and Vale and BSG Resources, are spending
more than $5 billion on the Simandou and Zogota iron ore
projects.
Rio has said it may start exporting iron ore from the
Simandou project before the targeted 2015 using trucks to
transport ore to the port. It has committed more than $1 billion
for studies on a 650 km railway to link the mine in the north to
the west coast of the Gulf of Guinea nation.
