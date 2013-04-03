SYDNEY, April 4 Iron ore exports to China from Australia's Port Hedland, a strong indicator of Chinese industrial activity, jumped by 22 percent in March, from February, recovering from disruptions caused by cyclones.

Shipments of ore to China climbed to 19.1 million tonnes in March, from 15.66 million tonnes in February, data from the Port Hedland Port Authority showed. Shipments were also up a hefty 37 percent on March last year.

Shipments to Japan rose 19.5 percent to 2.69 million tonnes from February, while those to South Korea climbed 73 percent to 2.4 million tonnes.

Overall iron ore exports from the port, handling about a fifth of the global seaborne market for the steel-making raw ingredient, surged 25.2 percent to 24.92 million tonnes, from 19.9 million tonnes in February.

Year-on-year, total shipments were up 34.5 percent.

Port Hedland is used by BHP Billiton , Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Iron to ship iron ore cargoes, which this year are expected to exceed 200 million tonnes.